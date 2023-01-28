Skaug steps back on youth testimony

BOISE — After a strong response to his rule prohibiting those younger than the age of 18 from testifying, House Judiciary Chairperson Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, changed course Friday.

“I’ve had a lot of calls. At first they were, a lot of them, vile, profane, insulting, but that’s tapered off and they’re more respectful and those are the ones I listen to,” Skaug said at the beginning of Friday’s meeting, in which more than 20 school students were in attendance.

He said one of the calls he got was from a 75-year-old Middleton man who said he disagreed with the policy but joked that he would be OK if millennials were excluded.

