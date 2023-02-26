A small plane made a gear-up hard landing at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport on Saturday night, but no one was hurt.
Tony Bean, executive director at the airport, said around 6 p.m. the air station received a call that a Cessna 210 plane was having trouble with its landing gear. He added the plane made a hard landing because the aircraft’s landing gear would extend but wouldn’t lock in place.
No one was hurt and there was no serious damage to the aircraft, said Bean. The airport closed for about 45 minutes to remove the plane from the runway and assess the pilot, who was the only person on board.