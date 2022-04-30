University of Idaho biological engineering student Melissa Huchet says the leg exoskeleton she and four classmates created can provide walking assistance to people with multiple sclerosis, like her dad.
Huchet and her teammates presented the device at the UI College of Engineering’s 29th annual Engineering Design Expo on Friday morning in the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
“The exoskeleton is something my dad could maybe benefit from in the future,” Huchet said. “With multiple sclerosis, the signal that goes to his muscles gets weaker and it prevents him from being in control of his muscles as he should be. His right leg is more affected than the other one.”
In patients with multiple sclerosis, the immune system attacks the myelin sheath — a protective insulating layer which forms around nerves, including those in the brain and spinal cord.
When the myelin sheath is damaged, nerve signals slow down and are less efficient.
Huchet’s group member, Devin Sheehan, said most commercialized walking assistance devices for those with limited leg strength or mobility completely replace the use of the remaining muscle, leading to muscle degeneration.
“There is nothing on the market to treat conditions like this that partially assists and allows people to keep their muscle strength,” Sheehan said. “Most exoskeletons help 100% or they help with lifting things.”
The goal of their project is to help someone with multiple sclerosis walk without replacing the use of their own muscles.
John Crepeau, interim dean of the UI College of Engineering, said the Expo showcases the work of senior engineering students who were tasked with solving real-world problems as part of the college’s capstone program.
“It’s very important that our students not just do theoretical projects, but actually build devices and work in teams,” Crepeau said. “It’s also very important for educated engineers to be able to explain technical concepts to the general community and the expo is a great opportunity for them to do that.”
While the projects provide a tremendous learning experience for the students, it’s also beneficial for the companies involved in the Expo, said to Jeff Williams, an engineer at Vista Outdoor and a judge at the Expo. Williams graduated from the UI College of Engineering in 2001 and has been judging projects at the Expo for more than a decade.
Companies around the region have the opportunity to sponsor teams in the Expo and work with them on the project throughout the year, giving students and area professionals a chance to collaborate, he said.
“There’s a ton of value to the companies involved,” Williams said. “We’ve hired a number of graduates out of this program because we don’t just get an hourlong interview with them. We get to work with them for six months to a year so it’s been a great way to recruit future engineers.”
Palermo can be reached at apalermo@dnews.com or on Twitter @apalermotweets.