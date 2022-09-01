After an enrollment bump caused overcrowding at the University of Idaho’s residence halls, some students were asked to live in an off-campus hotel until rooms opened up.

As of Tuesday morning, 89 students were living at the FairBridge Inn on Baker Street, said John Kosh, UI Auxiliary Services director of business development, marketing and communications.

Twenty-three of those students were expected to move out of the hotel Wednesday and today, Kosh said. He said the university is working to make sure all have moved out of FairBridge Inn by the end of September.

