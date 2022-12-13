Some with COVID-19 still feeling effects years later

Jared Edmonds poses for a portrait in the conference room of his mother’s Moscow insurance office. After getting sick with COVID-19 in 2020, Edmonds continues to deal with illness symptoms including fatigue, which has altered his work duties at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories to be less labor-intensive and restricts his outdoorsy way of life.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Before he got COVID-19, Jared Edmonds loved exercise. At work, the 31-year-old Palouse man would average up to 25,000 steps a day and relaxed afterward with a walk around his parents’ 40-acre property.

But in July 2020, Edmonds got sick. At first, he said, the symptoms felt similar to a mild flu. But about a week in, he knew something was wrong.

“(I) woke up the morning of day eight, I think it was 3 in the morning,” he said. “My heart was racing around 140 to 160 beats per minute. And I could not feel my arms or legs. I had to crawl up the staircase to my parents’ bedroom and yell at them to take me to the ER.”

