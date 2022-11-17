If you’ve been struggling to get out of bed in the morning, feeling down and lacking energy, you’re not alone.

Dr. Preetha Rosen is a sleep specialist at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. She said that in the winter, a lack of exposure to daylight can significantly affect the body’s circadian system, which she describes as its “master clock.”

“The clock is so powerful that it influences our sleep-wake rhythm, it also influences our energy levels, our metabolism, our hormonal regulation,” she said.

