Speech will open UI’s Latinx Heritage Month

The Office of Multicultural Affairs at the University of Idaho will kick off Latinx Heritage Month events tonight with a presentation by Maria González Cárdenas, a longtime Idaho Latinx organizer.
González Cárdenas will give a webinar touching on topics of farmworker issues and the importance of Latino political empowerment at 5 p.m. today. Those interested in watching her presentation may register at tinyurl.com/LHMMaria.
González Cárdenas has served as a part-time executive director for the Idaho Hispanic Caucus in Nampa and as the project director for Idaho Latino Vote.
She also worked at Boise State University’s College Assistance Migrant Program as a follow-up/career counselor and CAMP class instructor before retiring.
As a former farmworker herself, she wants others to know that being able to have working rights is the first step to making a difference, and she has always been grateful for her father, who she credits has given her “civic engagement.”
“At the time, we had a poll tax, but regardless my dad would still go out and vote,’’ González Cárdenas said. “His example always made me excited to vote.”
In addition, as a junior in high school, González Cárdenas met Terry Reilly through a migrant education summer program, who was helping to provide health services for farmworkers. In response and help through a federal grant, Reilly was able to create Community Health Clinics Inc. in 1971 — it’s now known as Terry Reilly Health Services — which has helped farmworkers and others have affordable health care.
González Cárdenas has taken the lessons she has learned from her father and through Reilly, and realized that action speaks louder than words.
“Saber es poder,’’ González Cárdenas said. “Knowledge is power.”
She hopes that with this webinar, young people will take her advice and her words and use them to make a difference, whether it be in a classroom, in the community, or on Nov. 8 during the general election.
“We have the power, as young people, as women, as Latinx members,’’ González Cárdenas said. “We have the numbers and the power to do something.”
González Cárdenas said she has long been grateful and proud of being Mexican and hopes that all Latinx communities celebrate their education, their motivators and their culture every day, not just for a month.
Other events at UI during Latinx Heritage Month include a gathering at the Women’s Center where participants will make papel picado, a traditional Mexican craft, Sept. 30; a keynote address by Yosimar Reyes, a poet and speaker, Oct. 13; a presentation by Yarit Rodriguez on a Latinx perspective on sexual health, decisions, relationships and more, Oct. 18; a Dia De Los Muertos celebration, Nov. 2; and the Vandal Challenge Baile/Dance, Nov. 5.