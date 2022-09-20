Speech will open UI’s Latinx Heritage Month

González Cárdenas

The Office of Multicultural Affairs at the University of Idaho will kick off Latinx Heritage Month events tonight with a presentation by Maria González Cárdenas, a longtime Idaho Latinx organizer.

González Cárdenas will give a webinar touching on topics of farmworker issues and the importance of Latino political empowerment at 5 p.m. today. Those interested in watching her presentation may register at tinyurl.com/LHMMaria.

González Cárdenas has served as a part-time executive director for the Idaho Hispanic Caucus in Nampa and as the project director for Idaho Latino Vote.

