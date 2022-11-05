COLFAX — A Spokane man was sentenced at Whitman County Superior Court on Friday after being found with 500 fentanyl pills in his vehicle.
Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped 32-year-old Joshua Bewick’s vehicle in downtown Colfax in late March and discovered opiates in the car. Officers found he was operating the vehicle while his driver’s license was suspended, and after further inspection, deputies suspected the drugs were intended for distribution in Pullman. Deputies arrested Bewick for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor for driving with a suspended license.
Judge Gary Libey said Bewick picked up the opiates in Spokane and was planning on delivering them to a dealer in Pullman. Bewick said he was selling drugs in order to support his own addictions.