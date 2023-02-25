Two Spokane residents under suspicion of stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from Walmart pleaded not guilty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday.

Tamia Kimball and Corey Ness were apprehended Monday morning after the two were seen allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of items from a local Walmart. They were arrested after their car ran out of gas from two discontinued car chases.

Kimball, 55, was charged for second-degree retail theft, third-degree driving while license is suspended, and eluding. Ness, 41, was charged for second-degree retail theft. Both Kimball and Ness pleaded not guilty to these charges in Superior Court.