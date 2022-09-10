St. John Lutheran Church in Genesee celebrates 103rd anniversary

August Frank/Daily News Rosanna Cartwright, from left, Norma Spence, Karla Blackston, Pastor Peg Harvey-Marose, Amy Peterson and Linda Chilson stand Thursday on the steps of the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Genesee.

 August Frank/Daily News

After a lengthy delay brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the members of St. John Lutheran Church in Genesee will finally get to celebrate the church’s 103rd anniversary.

Worship service, followed by a parishwide picnic, which is open to the public, begins at 4 p.m. Sunday at the church at 648 W. Ash Ave., in Genesee. Besides dinner, dessert and activities for all ages, the congregation will also formally install its new part-time pastor, Peg Harvey-Marose, of Lewiston.

Harvey-Marose is also the pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Lewiston.

Tags

Recommended for you