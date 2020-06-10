Former University of Idaho President Chuck Staben is one of three finalists for the position of interim president at the University of Toledo in Ohio.
Staben’s presidency with UI began in March 2014. In 2019, he and the Idaho State Board of Education agreed his contract would not be renewed after its June 15 expiration date. When new UI President Scott Green took over as head administrator July 1, Staben stepped down to assume a professorship with the biological sciences department.
The Toledo Blade reported that, if hired, Staben would take over for current UT President Sharon Gaber. While her contract is not set to expire until 2023, Gaber is departing for a chancellorship at the University of North Carolina, creating the need for an interim replacement. UT leadership said it plans to begin the search process for a permanent president in the fall.