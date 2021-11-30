The Idaho Transportation Department estimates State Highway 55 between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley Road will remained closed for another seven to 10 days, depending on weather.
A rockslide blocked the road near Rainbow Bridge, about 20 miles south of Cascade, on Nov. 18.
Road crews have constructed a 20-foot-tall, 400-foot-long buttress to stabilize the base of the slide. The next step is to remove slide debris, install drainage systems above the buttress and widen the road to two lanes before winter.
“We’ve made very good progress and stabilized the slide area,” said ITD District 3 Engineering Manager Jason Brinkman in a news release. “Our goal is to finish the work as quickly as possible, while also focusing on the safety of the construction team and the public, once the road reopens.”
Until the road reopens, travelers are advised to use U.S. Highway 95 as an alternate route.
Project updates are available online at 511.idaho.gov.