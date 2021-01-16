The Washington Department of Ecology is proposing grants and loans to five Whitman County projects focused on water quality, including $1.5 million for the Palouse Conservation District.
The department is exploring awarding $282 million total to projects across the state. Final funding is contingent on approval in the state’s 2021-23 biennial budget.
The Palouse Conservation District could receive $500,000 to create 5 acres of riparian buffers and 9,000 acres of direct seeding to improve water quality in Whitman County streams.
The state also is proposing $500,000 to the PCD to improve water quality in the South Fork Palouse River watershed by restoring 15 acres of riparian buffers, creating three new buffers and building four artificial beaver dams.
The PCD may receive another $500,000 to work with livestock producers along Steptoe and Wawawai Creek to install livestock best management practices and riparian projects for the middle Snake River watershed.
PCD Director Jennifer Boie invited community members interested in learning more about conservation efforts on the Palouse to attend the Palouse Conservation District’s annual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Details and registration can be found at palousecd.org/annual-meeting.
The city of Palouse could receive a $100,000 loan toward improving its wastewater treatment facility. The city requested a loan of more than $1.8 million for the facility.
The project includes designing improvements of its collection system, treatment plants, construction of storage lagoons and pumps, and creation of a large effluent treatment system.
The Whitman Conservation District may receive $210,000 in grant money to improve water quality at Alkali Flat Creek through riparian restoration.