Stegner leaving high court, citing low pay

Idaho Supreme Court Justice John Stegner announced Tuesday that he will retire Oct. 31, citing financial considerations.

He said he will return to private practice as an attorney. Then-Gov. Butch Otter appointed Stegner on May 22, 2018, to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Warren Jones.

“This has been a bittersweet decision,” Stegner, 69, wrote in a letter to Gov. Brad Little.