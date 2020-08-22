The sky was the limit this week for a group of 11 middle school-age girls, thanks to a STEM-inspired day camp called STREAM Team on Paradise Ridge south of Moscow.
The camp — put on annually by the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute — celebrated its fifth summer this year. Its mission is to expose girls to professionals in the fields of science, technology, restoration, engineering, the arts and mathematics through hands-on activities.
This year, the PCEI education team hosted several local professionals to tell their stories and lead activities in an effort to showcase the different opportunities there are for women in the “STREAM” world.
One of those professionals was Peggy Jenkins, founding director of Palouse Pathways, a local nonprofit that provides career prep services for middle and high school students.
A retired litigation lawyer and longtime Moscow resident, Jenkins said it’s important for middle school-age students to begin thinking about their futures instead of waiting until their senior years of high school.
“Younger students have closer relationships with their parents — and it’s good to have somebody to talk to about this stuff,” she said. “I think younger kids are more open to possibilities.”
Some of the others who led the group in activities were Ryan Law of Palouse Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, who talked about habitat restoration, and Arlene Falcon of local Moscow retail store Tie Dye Everything, who spoke about art and how to start a business.
Emelyn Hoobler, a second-year STREAM Team attendee and 10th grader, said she came back again this year because of the unique activities and inspiration the program provides.
“It gives young women a chance to see women in all these different fields that you normally associate men being in,” she said. “It’s a really good opportunity for women — especially young women — to see that they can go into any field they want.”
Hoobler said her goal is to go to medical school one day.
For the first time this year, STREAM Team took place entirely outdoors on Paradise Ridge because of COVID-19 safety measures.
Earlier in the year, PCEI took over management of the property in Moscow which was formerly home to the Paradise Ridge Challenge Course. After 10 years of operation, the challenge course’s founder, Keith Haley, handed over management of the property to free up his time to spend with family.
Due to changes in challenge course regulations, it is no longer possible to offer the challenge course experience at Paradise Ridge. While high elements and zip lines will no longer be available, PCEI plans to offer team-building experiences with an outdoor focus. These experiences will include archery, fishing, nature art, hikes and tire swings.
