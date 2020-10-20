The State Department of Education is now accepting submissions for its annual holiday card contest from Idaho elementary school students.
Winning entries from each grade level will be published on the SDE website. One piece of art will be selected for use as the department’s official holiday card, and the artist who submits the winning design will receive cards for personal use.
The contest is open to all Idaho public school students in grades K-6. Last year’s winners and guidelines for this year’s contest can be found at sde.idaho.gov/events/card-contest/.
Holiday artwork for the contest must be submitted or postmarked by Nov. 13. Mail entries should be mailed to Idaho State Department of Education, Holiday Card Contest, attn. Karli Bennett, P.O. Box 83720 Boise 83720-0027.