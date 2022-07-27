Study: Trust key to addressing COVID-19

Ridenhour

How communities react to the spread of COVID-19 likely depends on what the government says, whether people trust the government and where people lean politically.

A team led by University of Idaho researchers has the data to back that up.

That team, led by UI mathematics professor Benjamin Ridenhour, completed a study that was published in the academic journal PLOS One. The work was a collaboration of eight UI researchers and one from the University of Texas-Austin across disciplines like mathematics, public health and sociology.

