A proposed mixed-use development project between the University of Idaho and downtown Moscow moved forward with the Moscow City Council’s blessing Monday night.
The council approved a rezone, preliminary plat and planned unit development for the project, called Gateway on Sixth Addition, on a 2.5-acre property north of the Sixth Street and Deakin Avenue intersection, near Patty’s Mexican Kitchen and Catering.
The applicant, Jim Stephens of J&S Holding Co. LLC in Hayden, Idaho, is proposing 27 single-family townhouse dwellings, a four-story multi-family residential building and commercial businesses, which could also include residential units, on the Sixth Street frontage.
The residential building would comprise an enclosed parking garage with 18 parking spaces on the first floor and 18 units — two two-bedroom units and four one-bedroom units — on each of the top three floors.
Stephens’ plan calls for 106 parking spaces — 18 in the parking garage and 88 in the two existing parking lots — which is more than the 80 spaces required for the planned unit development.
Stephens said in July he plans to construct the project in phases so it would take at least a couple years to complete. He said at the time he hopes to start construction this fall and have units available for occupancy next summer.
Stephens said the four-story building is intended for residents who are 55 and older — a population he said is lacking in the area — and the townhouses are expected to house professional workers rather than University of Idaho students.
“We are trying to create a village,” Stephens said.
Some residents and city councilors expressed parking concerns.
Councilors Anne Zabla and Sandra Kelly voted against the planned unit development and preliminary plat. Zabala also voted against the rezone.
In other business, the council approved:
A resolution extending a public health emergency order — made by Mayor Bill Lambert last week — to Dec. 22 that allows temporary child care/tutoring facilities to operate under the definition of a day care but with certain reduced requirements because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order was issued to meet the immediate and emergency needs of the community to support kindergarten through 12th-grade students because of reduced in-class instruction.
The Moscow School District board voted last month to start the school year Sept. 14 with a hybrid instructional model, which includes two days of in-school instruction a week and three days of distance learning. The school district is also offering an online-only option that several students will utilize this fall semester.
Submitting an Idaho Community Development Block Grant application to the Idaho Department of Commerce. If the grant is approved, it would help fund accessibility projects at Mountain View and Indian Hills parks. The construction would include the installation of a bathroom and Americans with Disabilities Act parking space at Indian Hills Park and a pathway and retrofitting of a bathroom to meet accessibility standards at Mountain View Park. The preliminary cost estimate for the projects, which would be constructed in spring 2021, is about $275,000 and the maximum request for the grant is $225,000.
A professional services agreement of $342,000 with Aspect Consulting of Yakima, Wash., to explore potential flood hazard mitigation alternatives on Paradise Creek from Darby Road near Mountain View Park to the Troy Road and Styner Avenue intersection. The results of the study will be used to select a preferred alternative. A $295,200 grant will cover most of the professional services agreement cost and the city will pay for the remaining $46,800.
