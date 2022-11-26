A surgeon with more than 25 years of experience has joined a practice of Pullman Regional Hospital.

Dr. Robert Conroy has previously worked as a general surgeon, trauma medical director and lead surgeon at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in Yakima. He is a fellow of the American College of surgeons and advanced trauma life support instructor.

He graduated from the Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest University and then completed a general surgery residency at North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Recommended for you