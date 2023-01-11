Moscow School District employees and parents want the next superintendent to foster positive community relationships.
This is according to an online survey put together by the Idaho School Board Association, the organization in charge of the search for a new superintendent. Current Superintendent Greg Bailey is retiring from the position in June and the Moscow School Board of Trustees and ISBA are working together to find his replacement.
Ken Faunce, chairperson of the school board, said the survey was meant to gather information from the community to help them create a shortlist of candidates. The application period for candidates closes Jan. 27.
Once the ISBA and school board narrows down the list of candidates, those candidates will visit Moscow to answer questions from the community, teachers, staff and school board members. Then the board will make its choice, Faunce said.
The survey was posted in late November and closed Friday. It had 319 responses, mostly from parents and district employees.
When asked what five professional qualities they are looking for in the new superintendent, 60% said they want someone who fosters positive community relationships, including parent and student engagement.
The other most popular qualities were having successful experience managing staff; having positive experiences dealing with conflict; and having excellent communication skills.
Many of the respondents also wanted someone with a strong background in curriculum, team building and human relation skills. A third of respondents wanted someone with budgeting experience.
The least popular choice was “successful experience with technology implementation.”
When it comes to personal qualities, the majority of those who took the survey wanted someone who shows good judgment and common sense. That means basing decisions on facts and without prejudice.
The other most popular personal qualities were showing respect for students, staff, parents and community members; fostering a positive working environment; having high morals; and expecting transparency.
The survey results were included in Tuesday’s agenda for the monthly Moscow School Board meeting at bit.ly/3Xk39eZ.