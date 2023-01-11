Moscow School District employees and parents want the next superintendent to foster positive community relationships.

This is according to an online survey put together by the Idaho School Board Association, the organization in charge of the search for a new superintendent. Current Superintendent Greg Bailey is retiring from the position in June and the Moscow School Board of Trustees and ISBA are working together to find his replacement.

Ken Faunce, chairperson of the school board, said the survey was meant to gather information from the community to help them create a shortlist of candidates. The application period for candidates closes Jan. 27.

