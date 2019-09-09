CLARKSTON — A 37-year-old man faces at least five felony charges after allegedly burglarizing a Clarkston business and leading officers on a high-speed chase Saturday evening.
Jeremiah M. Sessions was booked into the Asotin County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief, felony eluding, second-degree vehicular assault and first-degree assault.
He was also charged with third-degree theft, a gross misdemeanor.
A news release from the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office indicated Sessions’ bad night began after Clarkston Police responded to a reported burglary at the Swiss Laundry at 13th Street and Highland Avenue.
Police used surveillance footage to identify a 1996 silver Chevy Blazer. Asotin County Deputy Dan Vargas located the vehicle shortly thereafter and tried to make a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as Sessions, took off for Lewiston, leading deputies on a chase that reached speeds of 60 mph.
After the Blazer crossed Southway Bridge back into Clarkston, Asotin County Deputy Michael Babino attempted to stop the car using what’s called a PIT maneuver to turn it sideways.
Sessions allegedly regained control of the Blazer and drove it at Deputy Vargas, who had arrived at the scene and was outside his vehicle shouting commands. He allegedly struck Vargas’ car, causing it to move backwards and hit the deputy.
He then proceeded onto the westbound on-ramp of Fleshman Way, where Deputy Babino attempted another PIT maneuver. According to the news release, Sessions lost control of the Blazer and went off the roadway, rolling the car onto its top. Deputy Babino’s car got entangled with the Blazer and also went off the road, coming to rest partially on top of Sessions’ car. Sessions got out of the car and ran up the hill. He tried to get away by climbing a fence, but was shot with a stun gun by Deputy Vargas and taken into custody.
Asotin County medics checked Sessions and cleared him for transport to the jail. Deputies Vargas and Babino were both taken to Tri-State Memorial Hospital’s emergency room for evaluation, and were later released.
Other charges could follow.