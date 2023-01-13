Suspect’s preliminary hearing set for June

Bryan Kohberger enters a courtroom in Moscow, Idaho January 12 for a status hearing. The accused murderer waived his right to a quick preliminary hearing and will appear in court again on June 26. (Kai Eiselein/Pool/New York Post)

 Kai Eiselein/New York Post

The Latah County Prosecutor and the defense attorney for the suspect in the Moscow quadruple homicide case agreed to schedule a preliminary hearing for Bryan Kohberger on June 26.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder charges for the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in a residence on King Road in Moscow.

On Thursday, Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall ordered his preliminary hearing to be scheduled for the last week of June, starting at 9 a.m. June 26. The judge reserved that week until June 30 in case more time is needed. Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing.

