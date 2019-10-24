The Idaho State Voter Registration System was down for about an hour Tuesday afternoon, preventing unregistered Idaho voters or those who needed to change their registration from voting, said Latah County Clerk Henrianne Westberg.
Westberg said the Idaho Secretary of State’s system goes down periodically throughout the year, but the state typically fixes the problem promptly.
The election is Nov. 5. The last day to request a ballot be mailed to a residence is Friday; people can vote from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Latah County Courthouse; and the last day to vote early at the courthouse is Nov. 1.