Teachers get a chance to learn in labs

Regina Wu

A western Washington-based research institution will travel across the state in hopes of inspiring the next generation of scientists, beginning by taking teachers out of the classroom and placing them inside the lab.

The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center will visit eastern Washington for the first time, making its educational programs more accessible to rural teachers statewide. Educators from Whitman County and elsewhere will have the opportunity to be paired with a scientist, learning about cancer research through cellular biology and biotechnology.

The institution will drop by Spokane on July 10-16 and 22-28 to begin its three-week program educating teachers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). Eight teachers will have the chance to spend a week in a lab based in Seattle from July 12-21, in addition to their time in Spokane. They will also be able to take home laboratory kits for their students and adjust their curriculums.

