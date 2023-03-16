The deep roots of intolerance

Alisha Graefe

MOSCOW — Alisha Graefe, library archivist at Boise State University, spoke Wednesday for a “A History of Hate: Hate Groups in Idaho” lecture at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Theatre, summarizing events in history dating back as early as 1924 to the current climate in Idaho.

“I am presenting this from a place of love,” said Graefe, who received her master’s degree from BSU in 2018 with her thesis, “American Hatred: Wild West Myths, Color-Coded Rhetoric, and the Shaping of the Aryan Nations.”

“But I’ve wrestled with staying in state for years now just because of the increase in far-right activity, and not just activity but the Legislature, making it harder and harder, as a queer person, to live comfortably in my home state.”

