Holiday gift shopping can be tricky when potential recipients already seem to “have everything” or are attempting to cut down on material possessions.
But what if, instead of purchasing physical gifts, people donated to a local charitable cause or organization in the name of loved ones?
Christine Gilmore, one of four volunteer leaders of the Alternative Giving Market of the Palouse, said community members have the opportunity to do just that at the market’s 12th annual donation event today in Moscow. AGMP is a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide joy during the holiday season by giving residents of the Palouse a meaningful alternative to holiday gift giving and an opportunity to support local nonprofits.
“Alternative giving isn’t necessarily a new concept, but in our area it is,” Gimore said. “It’s important to support the nonprofits that make our world go round.”
The AGMP will have a drive-through donation event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Latah County Fairgrounds Grange Building. In the past, the market has been a walk-through event, but its structure was changed this year in compliance with pandemic safety guidelines.
Attendees are asked to drive up to the temporary fairgrounds parking area at which point they will be greeted by a volunteer and “shopping” list. They will then be asked to choose from the list of 27 local charities and donate their money. Donations to multiple charities can be made by one person.
All gift amounts are encouraged and will include an artfully designed postcard to share with a holiday gift recipient.
One of the 27 options on the donation list is the University of Idaho Women’s Center. The center will use the money it receives from AGMP to stock its food pantry on campus as well as replenish its supply of feminine hygiene and contraceptive products, said center director Lysa Salsbury. Donations will also help fund future educational programming put on by the center.
When asked why she believes AGMP donations make a good gift, Salisbury said it’s because they allow the gift-giver to show they care about a cause that is important to the recipient.
“It’s really meaningful to look at the organizations participating in the market, identify a group doing work that resonates with someone you want to honor and then make a gift to that organization in their name,” she said.
Along with her collaborative work between the Women’s Center and AGMP, Salisbury said the market has become a holiday gift staple in her own household and circles.
“I would say that most people agree we could all do with less stuff,” she said. “This has been a really meaningful way to involve my family members in my philanthropy and also donate to organizations I know that they support,”
Those who can’t make it to Saturday’s drive-up event but still wish to donate through AGMP have the option to do so online through Dec. 12 at agmpalouse.org.
The following charitable organizations are part of this year’s market donation list: Animal House Ferals, Christmas for Kids, Conservation Opportunities, Families Together, Family Promise of the Palouse, Festival Dance, First Book, Friends of the Clearwater, Humane Society of the Palouse, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, Latah Alliance on Mental Illness, Latah County Historical Society, Latah County Library Foundation, Latah Recovery Center, Latah Trail Foundation, Moscow High School Human Rights and International Club, Moscow Area Mountain Bike Association, Moscow Community Theatre, Moscow Day School, Moscow Sister City Association, Palouse Habitat for Humanity, Palouse Land Trust, Palouse Pathways, Palouse Prairie Foundation, Palouse Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, and the University of Idaho Women’s Center.
