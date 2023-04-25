LEWISTON — Staging a drag show in a conservative state like Idaho may seem daunting, but to Tatiana Rexia, it’s one of her favorite places to perform because, she says, Idahoans just love drag.

Drag queen Tatiana Rexia, who is known as Andrea Wabaunsee when she’s not on the stage, and the Lipstick Divas performed earlier this month at a packed Boomtown American Saloon in downtown Lewiston, and have been performing in Lewiston for more than a decade.

Wabaunsee has shown with the Divas since the beginning, and said she’s never had a problem performing in Idaho. Recently though, after lawmakers, both nationally and in Idaho, considered bills targeting the drag and trans communities, Wabaunsee said it’s made it difficult to feel as comfortable performing in the state.

