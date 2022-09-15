There’s a new Boise school trustee, and he’s 18

Idaho StatesmanShiva Rajbhandari speaks with reporters following his election to the Boise School District board of trustees. The 18-year-old is the first student ever elected to the board.

BOISE — Shiva Rajbhandari got home from his election night party last week and put on “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

The classic John Hughes teen movie, starring Matthew Broderick, was supposed to be a distraction for Rajbhandari, 18, as he sat at his house with friends, family and supporters waiting to see whether he would be elected as the first Boise student to ever serve on the district’s school board.

He got more restless as the night progressed, and eventually gave up on the movie and turned instead to watch the district’s live feed of the ballot counting. When the final results were posted at around 1 a.m., he had won by nearly 2,500 votes over the incumbent, Steve Schmidt.

