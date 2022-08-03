Third WSU police official is reassigned during recent investigation

<text>Larsen</text>

A third member of Washington State University’s Police Department has been reassigned while a formal investigation for alleged employee misconduct is being conducted.

Capt. Mike Larsen has joined Chief of Police Bill Gardner and Assistant Chief Steve Hansen on home assignment, essentially being placed on administrative leave, according to Phil Weiler, vice president of marketing and communications at WSU.

When WSU first announced the investigation July 18, it didn’t mention that Larsen had also been placed on home assignment because Larsen was on vacation when the investigation was opened, and WSU wanted to have direct communication with him about his active status, Weiler said in a phone interview.

