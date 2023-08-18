Thompson: Kohberger case should proceed

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson walks through the courtroom before a hearing Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow.

 August Frank/Tribune

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson this week filed an objection to Bryan Kohberger’s request to dismiss his grand jury indictment.

Thompson’s response was filed Wednesday, weeks after Kohberger’s attorney Jay Logsdon requested Latah County District Judge John Judge dismiss the suspect’s indictment.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

Recommended for you