A federal judge dismissed a TikTok personality’s counterclaims against the University of Idaho professor she accused of ordering the Nov. 13 Moscow murders that left four UI students dead.

Professor Rebecca Scofield’s attorneys filed a federal defamation lawsuit against Texas resident Ashley Guillard, the TikTok personality, in December following Guillard’s accusations. Guillard, in return, filed her own counterclaims against Scofield.

On Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco dismissed Guillard’s 11 counterclaims. He also dismissed Guillard’s motion to summon Scofield’s attorneys.

