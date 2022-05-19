Plume health care, a telehealth service that provides gender-affirming health care for transgender individuals, announced it’s expanding services to Idaho in a news release Wednesday.
The company is also expanding to three other states: Indiana, Montana and West Virginia. Plume is the largest provider of transgender health care, with the latest expansion bringing its service area to 41 states and the ability to reach more than 93% of the transgender population, according to the release.
The Denver-based company was founded by Drs. Jerrica Kirkley and Matthew Wetschler to provide gender-affirming care in 2019, according to the release.
“Our goal has always been to transform healthcare for every trans life and make it accessible for all,” Kirkley said. “Our team saw the potential telehealth technology had to overcome the social, physical, and psychological barriers historically restricting transgender individuals from receiving care.”
The company’s services include a $99 monthly subscription with care including hormone therapy and emotional support services, personal consultations, lab monitoring, letters of support for gender-affirming surgery and home delivery of hormone medications for an additional cost.
