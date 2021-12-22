Travelers: Expect cold temps this holiday weekend

It might not be a white Christmas for everybody, but it will be a cold Christmas.
Charlotte Dewey of the National Weather Service said cold temperatures are expected for the region during the Christmas weekend all the way through to New Year’s Day.
Christmas Day will be in the 30-35 degree range and later in the week to New Year’s Eve, the temperatures will drop down to the teens and 10s. “So it’s going to be a pretty drastic cool-down,” she said.
While snow will be expected in some areas, it won’t be one large dumping of snow. Dewey said it will be “rounds of snow” — where snow will fall, melt and then more snow will fall.
However, the snowfall isn’t going to create a snowstorm situation. While there will be some breezy conditions Thursday and Monday, it’ll happen between the snowfall or when it transitions from rain to snow.
“Next couple days I would expect it to be winter driving conditions,” Dewey said. That means slick roads as temperature will be either just above or below freezing “whatever direction you’re heading from.”
Higher elevations in regional passes, including Snoqualmie Pass, Stevens Pass, Lolo Pass and Lookout Pass, will have worse conditions with more snow, especially on Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass. Those traveling south will have the best driving weather with less snow.
Although there is not expected to be a big storm, Dewey said the weather will slow down travel so she advised taking extra time and keep warm.
AAA expects 109 million American — which includes 593,000 Idahoans — to be among those braving the winter weather for holiday travel. The busiest days of road travel will be Dec. 22 and 23, with Dec. 23 also being the busiest for airport travel.
Those who are driving will find lower gas prices because of uncertainty over the COVID-19 omicron variant reducing the price of crude oil.
In Idaho, the average price for regular gasoline is $3.61 with the national average at $3.30. Washington’s average price is $3.86, according to gasbuddy.com. Lewiston’s average price is $3.36, according to AAA.
The least expensive gas in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, according to gasbuddy.com, is at Conoco on Nez Perce Road at $3.19. In the Moscow-Pullman area, the cheapest gas is $3.67 at 76 on S. Main Street in Moscow, and in Grangeville the lowest price is $3.65 at the nomnom on W. Main Street, according to gasbuddy.com.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.