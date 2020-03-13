A 42-year-old Troy man who threw several dangerous objects at his wife before allegedly eluding Latah County Sheriff’s Office personnel with his 18-month-old son in his truck was sentenced to three years of supervised probation Thursday in Latah County 2nd District Court in Moscow.
As part of his probation, Brady Hixson must complete a 52-week batterer intervention program in Lewiston.
Judge John Judge followed a Rule 11 plea agreement that the defense and prosecution reached. The agreement consisted of Hixson pleading guilty to felony domestic battery in the presence of a child. The charges of felony fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and misdemeanor injury to a child were dismissed.
Judge withheld judgment in the case, which means if Hixson successfully completes probation, Hixson can ask to withdraw his guilty plea and have the case dismissed. If Hixson violates any condition of his probation, Judge can sentence Hixson to the maximum penalty for felony domestic battery, which is 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Hixson’s attorney, Sandra Lockett, said her client still lives outside Troy with his wife and their child.
Latah County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Scholl said Hixson’s wife wants to make sure her husband receives the help he needs.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of domestic battery the afternoon of Dec. 9 at the Hixson residence on the 4400 block of State Highway 8 outside Troy.
Hixson’s wife, who reported the incident from a different Troy address, told the deputy Hixson tried to choke her, according to the affidavit. It said she got away from the attempted strangulation, but then Hixson started throwing several objects at her, “most of which made contact with her body causing significant bruising,” the affidavit said.
Some of the objects she believed hit her were books, a vacuum, a suitcase and a metal water bottle, according to the affidavit.
After speaking with the woman at the nearby Troy residence, the deputy reportedly drove to the 4400 block of State Highway 8 where the couple’s child was.
The deputy contacted and questioned Hixson, who was driving in a truck down the driveway of the residence when the deputy arrived at the residence, according to the affidavit.
After the deputy said Hixson was being detained for suspicion of domestic battery, Hixson, who was still inside his vehicle, allegedly accelerated at a high rate of speed, with his child and his dogs in the vehicle, and drove past the deputy and a sheriff’s office lieutenant onto Highway 8 westbound toward Troy.
Hixson allegedly turned northbound on Spring Valley Road, stopped his vehicle near Spring Valley Reservoir and was arrested, the affidavit said.
