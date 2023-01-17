TV host riles Moscow with appearance at crime scene

TV host Nancy Grace prepares for her Fox Nation program last week near the residence in Moscow where four University of Idaho students were murdered Nov. 13. Grace's Twitter account posted this photo Wednesday.

TV host Nancy Grace last week joined the ranks of national media personalities who have traveled to Moscow to cover the story of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered at an off-campus residence Nov. 13.

But Grace’s appearance seemed to hit a nerve with some online. Posts on Twitter, Facebook and Reddit criticized Grace for making on-camera appearances while sitting at a table in front of the house at 1122 King Road where the murders took place.

“Our tragedy in not your backdrop,” read one tweet from the Barstool Idaho #VandalStrong account, which included a picture of Grace at the crime scene. That post has been shared more than 200 times since Wednesday.

Recommended for you