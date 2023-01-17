TV host riles Moscow with appearance at crime scene

TV host Nancy Grace last week joined the ranks of national media personalities who have traveled to Moscow to cover the story of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered at an off-campus residence Nov. 13.
But Grace’s appearance seemed to hit a nerve with some online. Posts on Twitter, Facebook and Reddit criticized Grace for making on-camera appearances while sitting at a table in front of the house at 1122 King Road where the murders took place.
“Our tragedy in not your backdrop,” read one tweet from the Barstool Idaho #VandalStrong account, which included a picture of Grace at the crime scene. That post has been shared more than 200 times since Wednesday.
The Barstool Idaho account also tweeted a short video that shows a handmade sign reading “F*** YOU NANCY GRACE” hung on a building near where Grace was filming. That also has been shared more than 200 times.
Grace, a former prosecutor who made her name on TV as a “victims’ advocate,” came to Moscow for her podcast, “Crime Stories,” and to film segments for Fox Nation, a streaming service from Fox News. She and her producers traveled around the Palouse doing interviews and retracing the route allegedly taken by Bryan Kohberger, who has been charged with the murders.
“We came and shot at many locations in an effort to give our listeners and viewers more information about the pursuit of justice in Moscow, Idaho,” Grace said in a statement provided to the Daily News. “Throughout our time, we met no one who was concerned about our presence. Our focus and our prayers are today, as always, with the victims and their families.”
Grace’s appearance at the crime scene wasn’t much different than segments filmed by other TV reporters — other than the inclusion of a table.
And some people online came to her defense, saying she was just doing her job as a journalist.
“Go Nancy! I’ve been watching you for years!” wrote Charles Wilcox on Twitter. “You rock at what you do and if you have to be at the crime scene so you have to be at the crime scene. That’s what good journalist do you do great work.”
Kohberger, a Washington State University graduate student, was arrested Dec. 30 and charged with the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
