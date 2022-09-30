Two women from the region stayed alive in the Face of Horror online competition when voting in the most recent round ended Thursday evening.
E.D. Crouser, of Endicott, stayed in first place in her group when the field was cut from 15 people to 10. In a different group, Llashea Rush, of Lewiston, also stayed alive when she wound up in sixth place.
The next round of voting in the competition to determine the biggest horror enthusiast will end next Thursday evening, when each group will be cut to the top five.
Crouser, 41, is an artist who is known on the Palouse for standing on busy street corners wearing a red nose and holding positive signs. Rush, 30, is a licensed cosmetologist and Lewis-Clark State College student who enjoys creating “costumes and makeup effects as a cosplayer,” she said.
The ultimate winner, who will be determined Nov. 10, will receive $13,000, a movie role, a two-night stay at Buffalo Bill’s house from the film “The Silence of the Lambs” and be involved in a photoshoot for Rue Morgue Magazine, according to faceofhorror.org.