Two Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents pleaded not guilty after being accused of leading a Washington State Patrol trooper on a high-speed motorcycle chase that ended in a crash.

Seth Brown and Mathew Florek, both 19 years old, appeared in the Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. They were charged with one count felony eluding a pursuing police vehicle. The alleged crime is a Class C felony, and Brown and Florek face a maximum of five years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.

The case began when a trooper was patrolling the south Pullman bypass the evening of June 9, and saw two sport bike motorcycles allegedly driving at a high rate of speed, according to court records. He pulled onto Washington State Route 195 and began to pursue the vehicles.

