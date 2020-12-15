The Pullman Planning Commission on Wednesday will decide whether to recommend two proposed land annexations and will have a public hearing regarding a proposed business park in south Pullman.
SynTier Engineering is applying to subdivide 9 acres into eight lots for a business park south of the intersection of South Grand Avenue and Southeast Fairmount Drive.
Pullman Planning Director RJ Lott said there are no specific plans for those lots yet, but they are intended for some type of commercial purposes.
According to a memo from the Planning Department sent to the commissioners, city staff feels this proposal will benefit Pullman by potentially increasing economic development opportunities with the addition of commercial lots.
Walmart, Pullman Building Supply and Dollar Tree are in the vicinity of the proposed subdivision, which demonstrates the property would likely support similar development, the memo says.
Staff determined the proposed subdivision would not have a significant environmental effect on the community, though potential rights of way and build-out would affect wetlands and buffers associated with Dry Fork Creek.
Also Wednesday, the planning commission will review a proposal to annex 119 acres of land south of Pullman and south of South Grand Avenue on Pioneer Hill.
Shelley Bennett, a commercial broker for Kiemle Hagood, filed a notice of intent to annex the property on behalf of Terrie Vuletich, Bryan Bishop, Gary Crithfield and Gale Crithfield.
The land would be zoned for C3 General Commercial. In an email, Bennett wrote that the land is adjacent to the city and the owners want to allow for development.
“There are not any current plans for this parcel,” she wrote.
According to a memo from the Pullman Planning Department, staff believe that as Pullman’s residential population increases, there will be a need for commercial development.
“The increase in commercial land will enable both fiscal and economic impacts of Pullman’s growth,” the memo says.
The commission will also consider annexation of 48 acres of land south of city limits and east of Southeast Johnson Road on College Hill. This land would be zoned as an R3 medium density multi-family residential district.
Bob Perdue of Nelson Partners and Frank Motley of Two-GM, LLC filed a notice to annex the property.
The property is within the city’s urban growth area, which was created to accommodate urban development.
Both annexation proposals will need to be reviewed by the Planning Commission and Pullman City Council. If the council accepts the annexation, the applicants must file a petition for annexation and a public hearing will be held to consider the petition.
The Planning Commission will be held virtually at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The public can view the meeting at https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1482172930.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.