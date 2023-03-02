BOISE — The Idaho House Education Committee heard heated debate on two bills Wednesday morning seeking to prevent minors from obtaining harmful materials in public and school libraries.

HB 139 would create civil penalties against library boards or districts if minors were to come into possession of materials deemed harmful, and HB 227 would direct school boards to adopt policies to prevent harmful materials from being in children’s sections and create standards for those policies.

The committee narrowly voted 9-8 to return HB 139 to its sponsor and it adjourned without voting on a motion on HB 227.