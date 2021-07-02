Whitman County Public Health on Thursday reported two new cases of COVID-19 Friday, pushing its in-county total to 4,416 since the start of the pandemic.
Hospitalizations and deaths in the county remained unchanged at 128 and 50 respectively.
Washington has lifted COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and recreation, but the Department of Health said in a news release unvaccinated individuals must still wear masks indoors in public spaces.
With no new cases reported Thursday, Latah County’s case total remains at 3,212. According to Public Health – Idaho North Central District’s website, 3,181 people in the county have recovered from the virus and 11 have died since the pandemic began.