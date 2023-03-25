Two under arrest in UI student’s death

Caden Young

Two people have been arrested in an incident involving the death of a University of Idaho student in Centralia, Wash.

The UI announced Thursday that Caden Young, a junior from Boise, had died while away from Moscow.

On Tuesday, the Centralia Police Department announced that a 22-year-old male was found deceased at a Centralia apartment and two people were arrested in connection to his death.