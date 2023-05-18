UI angling to buy University of Phoenix

The Idaho State Board of Education today will consider University of Idaho’s proposal to acquire the online higher education institution known as the University of Phoenix.

The purchase price is $550 million, according to a UI frequently-asked-questions webpage. UI will ask the education board for its approval to create a not-for-profit entity that would acquire the University of Phoenix.

The University of Phoenix’s owners would provide $200 million in cash that will transfer to the not-for-profit corporation.