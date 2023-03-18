UI boss disses lawmakers’ snub

Scott Green

The University of Idaho president expressed disappointment with Idaho legislators who voted to give the school less money than what the governor recommended for its construction funding.

UI President Scott Green released a statement Friday stating Idaho’s Joint Finance Appropriations Committee (JFAC) recommended the state provide just less than $9 million for capital projects funds. Gov. Brad Little recommended the school receive $15.5 million.

This makes it more difficult for UI to complete three of its planned construction projects, Green said.

