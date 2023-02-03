UI controversy had unlikely impetus

In mid-September, the national controversy surrounding abortion threw University of Idaho President C. Scott Green into damage control.

Green blasted one familiar foe: critics of public higher education, who he again labeled “conflict entrepreneurs.” And he called out an unlikely adversary: a New York City high school student.

In a Sept. 14 memo to legislators, Green vehemently denied that the university would use public money to pay student travel expenses for an abortion. He accused the student journalist of writing an inaccurate article about a student emergency fund — and he accused UI’s critics of capitalizing on the distortions for political gain.

