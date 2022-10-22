A new University of Idaho Extension program aims to strengthen rural communities by teaching Idaho residents computer skills needed to work remotely and helping small businesses engage in a growing digital economy.

The state Legislature awarded about $1.3 million during its past session to fund the new Digital Economy Program for three years. Paul Lewin, UI Extension community development specialist in the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, is the project’s principal investigator.

The course equips participants with the skills needed for a virtual career and will begin with its first group of 15 students in November. The program will also fund web-based entrepreneurial training modules to help rural business owners expand sales via online venues. 4-H teenagers throughout the state will be recruited to teach beginner computer lessons under the supervision of an adult volunteer.

Recommended for you