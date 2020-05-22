After a wildly popular inaugural night, a free drive-in theater in the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome parking lot has expanded attendance for its Saturday movie nights from 140 to 200 vehicles.
The gates will also open at 6 p.m. — an hour earlier than before, though the films are still scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Attendance is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
This Saturday’s movie will be “Mean Girls,” a PG-13 comedy from 2004, followed by “A League of Their Own,” on May 30 and “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” on June 6.
Attendees are asked to run their vehicles on auxiliary power and to remain in their vehicles at all times except to go to the bathroom. Alcohol and tobacco use, including vaping, is prohibited.
The event is supported by the University of Idaho, the city of Moscow and the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre among other donors.