UI, ex-prof settle suit for $750,000

Sanders

A former University of Idaho law professor has been awarded $750,000 in a settlement over her claims of racial and gender discrimination by two former deans. The agreement also includes proposed changes to the college’s bylaws.

U.S. District of Idaho Court Judge Lynn Winmill filed a stipulated settlement Monday in the case brought by Shaakirrah Sanders against the university and two former deans of its College of Law, Mark Adams and Jerrold Long.

“The parties have agreed the best path forward is a resolution that allows an end to this litigation,” a joint statement from Sanders and the university states.

