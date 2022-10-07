University of Idaho President Scott Green sent out a letter Wednesday afternoon meant to clarify a Sept. 23 memo from the university’s general counsel regarding birth control and conversations about abortion.

“The memo quickly took on a life of its own with misinformation, confusion and emotion leading the conversation,” Green’s letter states.

The memo titled “Guidance on Abortion Laws” was written in response to the No Public Funds for Abortion Act passed by the Idaho Legislature. It was meant to make employees aware of the laws and potential risks associated with conduct that may violate the laws. It has received attention from national media outlets and drew criticism from the White House.

