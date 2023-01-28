UI president requests funds

University of Idaho President Scott Green speaks at a press conference about a quadruple homicide investigation involving four university students at the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena on Wednesday in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

BOISE — University of Idaho President C. Scott Green echoed fellow university presidents in noting the impacts of inflation in a presentation to state budget writers, which included an emotional thank-you for security funding and a pointed refutation of criticism of the university’s diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

On Friday, Green made his case to the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee; UI is requesting around $103 million in state general funds.

Part of the governor’s recommended budget includes $1 million in one-time funds to cover costs associated with the tragic slayings of four students in November. The money would go toward costs incurred for security from Idaho State Police, the safe shuttle service, counseling services, the vigil, and consulting services for media, social media and security review, according to the Legislative Budget Book.

