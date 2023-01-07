Many questions surrounding the Nov. 13 quadruple homicide in Moscow were answered when the probable cause affidavit, which details the evidence leading to the suspect’s arrest, was released Thursday.

However, there is still plenty of mystery behind the deaths of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. For example, the affidavit doesn’t state whether the suspect, Bryan Kohberger, allegedly had a motive or a relationship with any of the victims.

Presently, the public and the media cannot look toward law enforcement for answers. Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall signed a nondissemination order, or “gag order,” prohibiting police and attorneys from publicly talking about the case, which has made international news.

